Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Shares Up 2.1%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $23.06. 165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIXXF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aixtron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.11.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

