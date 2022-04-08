Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Shares Down 2.8%

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €20.54 ($22.57) and last traded at €20.82 ($22.88). Approximately 600,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.43 ($23.55).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIXA. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.67) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($20.88) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($19.78) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €23.50 ($25.82) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.61 ($25.95).

Get Aixtron alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €19.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 24.49.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.