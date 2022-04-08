Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Airgain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Airgain in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Get Airgain alerts:

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,612 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Run Capital LP grew its position in Airgain by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 764,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Airgain by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 633,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 108,342 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Airgain by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airgain by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 449,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 124,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airgain by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 279,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.18. 44,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. Airgain has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airgain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.