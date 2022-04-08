Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €170.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($153.85) price target on Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €178.00 ($195.60) price target on Airbus in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) price target on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($170.33) price target on Airbus in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($164.84) price target on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €143.15 ($157.31).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €101.98 ($112.07) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €109.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €111.04. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($75.03) and a one year high of €99.97 ($109.86).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

