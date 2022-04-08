Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 13.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,756,000 after buying an additional 1,631,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,734,000 after buying an additional 391,740 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,599,368,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Airbnb by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,278,000 after purchasing an additional 557,833 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Airbnb by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total transaction of $952,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,770 shares of company stock valued at $76,875,587 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABNB stock opened at $165.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.30 and a beta of -0.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($10.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

