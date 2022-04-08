Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) will post $96.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.60 million to $99.07 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $77.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $412.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.47 million to $430.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $487.22 million, with estimates ranging from $370.41 million to $524.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,949,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Agree Realty by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Agree Realty by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ADC stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $68.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.81%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

