Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Down 7.9%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 3,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,351,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $953.89 million, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 0.08.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.76 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 43.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in API. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agora by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,066,000 after buying an additional 1,779,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agora by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,165 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter worth about $22,266,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter worth about $21,056,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Agora by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,608,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

About Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

