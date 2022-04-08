AGF Investments LLC Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 0.1% of AGF Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 148,819 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,048 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 61,754 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $81.54. 7,068,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,268,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average of $87.39. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.