AGF Investments LLC Raises Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 2,118.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,122,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 274,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in IDACORP by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 539,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,781,000 after acquiring an additional 148,408 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,358,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,735,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,873,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDA traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.64. The stock had a trading volume of 289,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.54. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.26 and a 12 month high of $118.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.77.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $335.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDACORP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

