AGF Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $376.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.38.

SBAC stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $369.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,843. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $274.60 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.38 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

