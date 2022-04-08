AGF Investments LLC Increases Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.05. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $104.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

