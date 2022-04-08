AGF Investments LLC Grows Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 245.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 92,346 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,292.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,280. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $4.63 on Thursday, hitting $190.11. The stock had a trading volume of 624,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,469. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $218.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.47.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

