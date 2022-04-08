AGF Investments LLC Buys 3,134 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,711,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,680,075. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.27. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 137.10%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

