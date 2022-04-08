AGF Investments LLC Acquires 2,462 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $50,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $53,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,520,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,269. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

