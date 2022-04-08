AGF Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 693,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,358 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $99,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.72. 91,810,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,562,188. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.78 and its 200-day moving average is $125.26. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.04.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

