AGF Investments Inc. Sells 617,098 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,751,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 617,098 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for approximately 0.9% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $125,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CP. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.32. 2,131,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.06.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

