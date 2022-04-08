AGF Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,684 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.15% of Marvell Technology worth $111,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $2,261,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $10,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.66. 11,015,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,650,883. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $2,371,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,106 shares of company stock worth $14,143,738 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

