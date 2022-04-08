AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 16,670 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 1.26% of Murphy USA worth $64,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 45.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUSA traded up $7.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.00. 307,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,643. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.56 and a 52-week high of $217.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on MUSA. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $523,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

