AGF Investments Inc. Has $77.14 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,751,073 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 340,377 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.26% of Devon Energy worth $77,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $5,359,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15,871.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 49,042 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 392,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 144,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 319.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 283,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 215,964 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 21,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,251 shares of company stock worth $7,915,422 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of DVN traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,874,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,684,063. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.79.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

