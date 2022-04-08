AGF Investments Inc. Has $53.93 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,162,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,264 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $53,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after buying an additional 1,962,732 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 294.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 68,492 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 107.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 13.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 350,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,491,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,894. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

