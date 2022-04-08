AGF Investments Inc. Has $301.30 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,069,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,549 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 2.2% of AGF Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.17% of Morgan Stanley worth $301,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS remained flat at $$83.13 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,862,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,571,606. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $149.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.56.

In other Morgan Stanley news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.