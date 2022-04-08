AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,910 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $93,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

NYSE NOC traded up $9.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $470.77. 760,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,400. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $332.97 and a 12-month high of $490.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $423.41 and a 200 day moving average of $392.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

