AGF Investments Inc. Buys 4,418 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 277,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.21% of Roku worth $63,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Roku by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,596,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,705. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.91 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.51.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.04.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $13,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,946 shares of company stock worth $51,560,874 in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

