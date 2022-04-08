AGF Investments Inc. Buys 302,397 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,207,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,397 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 1.4% of AGF Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.20% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $193,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.32. 1,934,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,471. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

