AGF Investments America Inc. Sells 27,554 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

AGF Investments America Inc. decreased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,554 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital accounts for approximately 1.4% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. AGF Investments America Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HASI. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

HASI stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.67. 2,401,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,360. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 101.35%.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

