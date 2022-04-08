AGF Investments America Inc. Purchases 1,591 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AGF Investments America Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

MDLZ traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,458,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,543,062. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.19. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

