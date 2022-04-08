AGF Investments America Inc. Has $13.79 Million Stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

AGF Investments America Inc. increased its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,426 shares during the period. Stantec comprises about 2.6% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $13,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Stantec by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Stantec by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Stantec by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.

Shares of Stantec stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.41. 62,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.44. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Stantec had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

