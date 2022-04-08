AGF Investments America Inc. Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AGF Investments America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,712 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,885 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $246,128,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $150,857,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.26. The stock had a trading volume of 20,279,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,873,597. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $77.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

In other news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

