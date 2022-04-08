AGF Investments America Inc. Grows Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

AGF Investments America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,038 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises 3.9% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $20,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

APH traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $73.97. 2,349,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.92. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

