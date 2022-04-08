AGF Investments America Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $3,615,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,208,000 after purchasing an additional 91,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. Stephens started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $100.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,215,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,680. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.69.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

