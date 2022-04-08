AGF Investments America Inc. Acquires 171 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.86.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HII traded up $5.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.92. 659,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,370. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

