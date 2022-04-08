Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.29.

AMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 62.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,212,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,603,000 after acquiring an additional 263,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.03. 251,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,411. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $191.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.71 and a 200-day moving average of $154.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.