Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) versus QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ) Critical Analysis

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) and QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and QF Liquidation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -1,099.60% -19.36% -18.60% QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QF Liquidation has a beta of 8.41, indicating that its stock price is 741% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aeva Technologies and QF Liquidation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 QF Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 140.15%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than QF Liquidation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aeva Technologies and QF Liquidation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $9.27 million 94.60 -$101.88 million ($0.51) -7.96 QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

QF Liquidation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aeva Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of QF Liquidation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QF Liquidation beats Aeva Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

QF Liquidation Company Profile (Get Rating)

QF Liquidation, Inc. develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas fuel storage tanks and packaged fuel storage systems for heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; and passenger vehicles in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Taiwan. Its products include high pressure gaseous fuel tanks, packaged fuel system modules, gaseous fuel electronic vehicle control systems and software, hybrid control and motor control software systems, inverters and motors, and engines/generators and fuel cell power. The company also designs, develops, engineers, and validates fuel storage systems for natural gas vehicle applications ranging from passenger vehicles to heavy duty trucks; and integrates electric motors, inverters, generators, and electronic vehicle control components into hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles. In addition, it provides component, subsystem, and system testing and validation services; certification and compliance; and production engineering and manufacturing process development services. Further, the company offers vehicle level assembly services; technical training services; and service procedures, diagnostics, tools, and repair/maintenance programs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its customers include OEMs, aftermarket and OEM truck integrators, fleets, material science companies, and other governmental entities and agencies. The company, formerly known as Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc., was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

