AES (NYSE:AES) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their buy rating on shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.71.

AES opened at $25.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of -38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AES has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.54.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AES will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AES by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AES by 261.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

