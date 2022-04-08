Aeron (ARNX) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Aeron (ARNX) traded down 97.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Aeron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aeron has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $8,675.07 and approximately $16,650.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeron Profile

Aeron is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

