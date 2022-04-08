Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $43.13 on Thursday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $589.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 896,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,287,000 after acquiring an additional 199,359 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

