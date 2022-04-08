AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Barclays decreased their target price on AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen cut their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $48.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.40. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. AerCap has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $71.38.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $85,488,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,865,000 after acquiring an additional 20,006 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

