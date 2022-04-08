Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AEGXF. TD Securities cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial cut Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.41.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.