AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Trading Down 0.2%

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 17,594 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

