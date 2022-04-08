Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.72. 91,810,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,562,188. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.41.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Erste Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.04.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.