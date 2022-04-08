Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $686,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.24.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $452.72 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $462.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $553.00. The company has a market cap of $213.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

