Aditus Hits Market Cap of $89,144.26 (ADI)

Aditus (ADI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. Aditus has a market cap of $89,144.26 and approximately $108,070.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aditus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aditus has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00035971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00105803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Aditus Profile

Aditus (ADI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net . Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Buying and Selling Aditus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aditus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aditus using one of the exchanges listed above.

