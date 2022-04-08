Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) SVP Sells $167,559.00 in Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $167,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Francesco Galimi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Francesco Galimi sold 7,621 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $160,041.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $18.99 on Friday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACET. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 45.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 3,037.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

