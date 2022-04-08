ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Gap Down to $14.26

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.26, but opened at $13.77. ADC Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 110 shares.

ADCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.28.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADCT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

