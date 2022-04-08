ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 117.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACVA. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.87.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -16.33. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,638,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 1,336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 153,983 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,447,000 after buying an additional 1,355,099 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 30,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.