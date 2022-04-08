Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.99

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.99 and last traded at $39.99, with a volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.28.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Acushnet by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

