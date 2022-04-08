Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Robert W. Baird

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on AYI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $165.53 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $159.57 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,935 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

