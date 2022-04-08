Achain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $319,716.00 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $6.99 million and approximately $319,716.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.62 or 0.00278965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00036338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00105031 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

