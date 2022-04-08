ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Up 3.7%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.71. 34,303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,595,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 46,947 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 49,644 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

