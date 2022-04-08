Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Stock Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $197.85

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $197.85 and traded as high as $209.22. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF shares last traded at $204.59, with a volume of 64,525 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $829,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

